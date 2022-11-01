Sensational brush-up by the Raptors against the Hawks, with Siakam and Barnes unleashed. Jazz without Fontecchio but with a super Markkanen: Grizzlies down

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



Holiday allows the Bucks to go undefeated, George saves the Clippers, Durant surpasses Carter in the scorers every era. Seven games were scheduled on NBA night, Halloween, here is the detail.

Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons 110-108 — A triple from Jrue Holiday with 45 ”to play allows the Bucks to remain the only undefeated team in the league and take the streak of seasonal successes to six in a row. The Pistons (2-6) after bending surprisingly the Warriors try an encore at Antetokounmpo, but this time they remain just “short” in the final sprint. A couple of triples by Cunningham do not find the retina after the feat for the extension of Holiday, who on 105 all invents the basket that decides the game. 31 points for Giannis, Coach Budenholzer’s team is playing without Middleton, the second offensive terminal, still in long-term care. For Detroit the whole starting quintet in double figures, with Bogdanovic and Cunningham in particular evidence, once more. It wasn’t enough this time.

Milwaukee: G. Antetokounmpo 31 (12/19, 0/4, 7/9 t.l.), Holiday 25, Lopez 24. Rimbalzi: Portis 12. Assist: Holiday 10.

Detroit:Cunningham 27 (8/14, 3/9, 2/2 t.l.), Bogdanovic 23, Ivey 19. Rimbalzi: Stewart 11. Assist: Cunningham 7.

Los Angeles Clippers-Houston Rockets 95-93 — Is Leonard missing? George takes care of it. He scores 35 points and above all the victory basket with 6 ”to play, from the middle distance, in front of Gordon. Which tests the replication when it expires, without success. Paul George is decisive in the last 7 baskets of the game for Los Angeles, scoring or fanning assists: in short, with Kawhi (and Wall) out of action, as the only attacking terminal, he brings out the best of himself for the Clippers (3-4). Rockets in the fourth knockout in a row, have the worst NBA record now: 1 won, 7 lost. See also Nba Finals, Jayson Tatum: 'My childhood dream. Dedicated to my father'

The Angels:George 35 (10/16, 5/10, 0/1 tl), Zubac 16, Morris 11. Rebounds: Zubac 12. Assist: George 8.

Houston:Martin 23 (7/9, 2/8, 3/6 t.l.), Sengun 14, Porter/Green 13. Rimbalzi: Sengun 9. Assist: Porter 5.

Brooklyn Nets-Indiana Pacers 116-109 — Kevin Durant proves to be a lifesaver for the disappointing Nets (2-5) dragging them to a crisis-chasing victory. He scores 36 points, overtakes Vince Carter and becomes the 19th NBA scorer every era, with 25,754. Above all, the Pacers fold (3-5) who had just beaten Brooklyn last game. This time, even without the bruised Simmons, the most malicious could say thanks to the absence of him, the team of Coach Nash does not mess, asserts the rank. For the Pacers 30 points from Duarte, relaunched as a quintet.

Brooklyn:Durant 36 (11/17, 2/5, 8/8 t.l.), Irving 28, Claxton 19. Rimbalzi: Durant/Claxton 9. Assist: Durant 7.

Indiana: Duarte 30 (5/5, 5/10, 5/6 tl), Hield 22, Mathurin 16. Reimbursements: Haliburton 8. Assists. Hield

Utah Jazz-Memphis Grizzlies 121-105 — The Jazz (6-2) continue to amaze. They beat Memphis (4-3) for the second time in three days, remaining unbeaten – 4-0 record – in front of their fans. Once again it is Lauri Markkanen who “pulls the group”. The long Finn scores 31 points, adds 11 rebounds and 4 blocks and Coach Hardy’s guys stretch with a 38-point second quarter and never look back. Morant scores 37 points for the Grizzlies, without Bene, but that’s not enough. Simone Fontecchio remains out of the Covid protocol.

Utah:Markkanen 31 (7/9, 4/6, 5/6 tl), Beasley 18, Conley/Sexton 15. Rimbalzi: Markkanen 11. Assist: Clarkson 7. See also Nba playoff, Boston beats Milwaukee 109-81 in game-7: it is in the final in the East

Memphis:Morant 37 (11/16, 1/2, 12/15 t.l.), Brooks 19. Jones 12. Rimbalzi: Adams 9. Assist: Morant 4.

Washington Wizards-Philadelphia 76ers 111-118 — Third consecutive victory for Philly (4-4), this one arrives without Embiid, in the sign of Harden. With the African center out of action, sick, Barba will make the difference, showing off a vintage performance of 23 points and even 17 assists. Maxey adds 28 points of reinforcement and Coach Rivers enjoys the “recovery” of him, after the false start of the season. This time he decides to play without a center, with Tucker and Harris as long, but despite the 32 points scored by an inspired Porzingis he does not pay duty.

Washington: Porzingis 32 (7/10, 3/7, 9/9 t.l.), Beal 20. Morris 19. Rimbalzi: Porzingis 9. Assist: Beal 6.

Philadelphia:Maxey 28 (10/16, 2/6, 2/2 t.l.), Harden 23, Harris/Melton 16. Rimbalzi: Harden 7. Assist: Harden 17.

Toronto Raptors-Atlanta Hawks 139-109 — A sensational “brush-up” by the Canadians against Atlanta: a 30-point margin is usually the result of the end of the season, with the opponent busy tanking. The Raptors (4-3) enjoyed Siakam’s 31 points and Barnes’s 21, the highest of the season. The Hawks (4-3) are wondering about an embarrassing counter-performance, they have granted 50% from the field to the opponents, essentially not defending. Dejounte Murray doesn’t send them to say: “We weren’t ready to play, they kicked us.”

Toronto:Siakam 31 (6/18, 2/3, 13716 tl), Barnes/Trent 21. Reimbursements: Siakam 12. Assists: Barnes eight.

Atlanta:Murray 20 (5/11, 2/4, 4/4 t.l.), Young 14, Capela 13. Rimbalzi: Collins 12. Assist: Young 10. See also The twin towers set the tone!Fan Ziming revitalizes offense and Li Muhao controls offensive rebounds_Beijing team

Charlotte Hornets-Sacramento Kings 108-115 — Second consecutive victory for the Kings (2-4). This comes in comeback, recovering from -15 mid-race and despite Fox playing only 9 ‘, bruised. Huerter and Mitchell think about it, unleashed from the bench, to make the difference, against the Hornets (3-4). Charlotte, still without LaMelo Ball, exhibits a 28-point Washington, but commits 21 turnovers which turn into 25 points for the Californians. Deadly sin, paid for with defeat.

Charlotte: Washington 28 (9/17, 3/4, 1/2 t.l.), Oubre 16, D. Smith 15. Rimbalzi: Plumlee 10. Assist: D. Smith 8.

Sacramento:Huerter 26 (3/6, 5/10, 5/5 tl), Mitchell 23, Barnes 16. Rimbalzi: Sabonis 16. Assist: Sabonis 7.