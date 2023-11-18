Paco Gabriel de Anda’s Analysis: Mexico’s Defeat Against Honduras

The Mexican National Team faced a disappointing defeat against Honduras in the first leg, leaving fans and analysts looking for answers. Analyst Paco Gabriel de Anda provided a strong analysis, stating that “Honduras surpasses Mexico in everything.” The absence of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who left the game due to a shoulder injury, was identified as a key factor in the defeat. Ochoa’s departure caused a lack of control for the Mexican team and ultimately led to a 1-0 loss in Tegucigalpa.

The defense, especially César Montes, was also criticized for their performance. Montes, who has struggled for regularity in Almería, missed the mark on Honduras’ first goal and appeared to struggle throughout the game. The Mexican team also faced challenges on the attack, with Santiago Giménez failing to make an impact in the first half and Julián Quiñones failing to have a significant impact after coming onto the field.

Edson Álvarez, who took on a leadership role after Ochoa’s departure, was left to fend for himself as the team struggled to maintain control of the midfield. The Mexican team’s performance in Tegucigalpa was described as one of their worst under the command of Jaime Lozano.

With the defeat, Mexico will now have to stage a comeback in the second leg to reach the Copa América. The team will need to address their deficiencies and regroup as they prepare to face Honduras once again.

