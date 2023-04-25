NBA round-up: Warriors narrowly beat Kings, Timberwolves escaped a disaster – yqqlm

original title:NBA roundup: Warriors narrowly beat Kings, Timberwolves escape

The 2022-2023 season NBA playoffs will have four games on the 23rd. After the Golden State Warriors narrowly defeated the Sacramento Kings 126:125, the two teams tied with a total score of 2:2. The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics both won and got match point, while the Minnesota Timberwolves, who had a last stand, won and escaped.

In the game between the Warriors and the Kings, although the head star Curry scored a team-high 32 points, he almost “buried” the victory with his own hands at the end of the game.

At the end of the first half, the Kings led 69:65. In the third quarter, the Warriors scored 37:23 in a single quarter, leading by 10 points and entering the fourth quarter. In the final quarter, the Kings started with a 7:0 start, and kept the suspense of victory until the last moment.

With only 1 minute and 25 seconds left before the end of the game, the Warriors’ Wiggins made a jump shot, helping the team extend the lead to 5 points at 126:121. But at the critical moment, Curry first missed a long-range three-pointer, and then called a timeout when there was no timeout available, so he got a technical foul and the opponent got a free throw opportunity.

After the king’s Munch scored 1 point from the free throw, Fox hit another three-pointer, and the difference between the two teams was only 1 point. Then Curry’s jumper failed again, only 12.5 seconds before the end of the game, and the King held the ball.

This time, the Warriors’ defense prevented Barnes’ three-pointer from returning without success, and also defended the hard-won victory in a thrilling situation. After this campaign, the total score of the two teams was tied 2:2.

Before the game on the 23rd, the Boston Celtics led the Atlanta Hawks with a total score of 2:1. In this game, Tatum and White of the Celtics helped the team take a 35:25 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Celtics further expanded their lead.

The Eagles launched a counterattack in the second half, but the Celtics always maintained the lead, and finally took the victory with 129:121, only one step away from the promotion.

In the other two games that day, the New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102:93, leading the total score 3:1; the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets 114:108, tying the total score 1:3.