Enjoy the Colorful Campus The 2nd Sports Art and Culture Festival of the International Department of Zhengzhou Middle School Opens- Zhengzhou Education Information Network

The 2nd Sports Art and Culture Festival of Zhengzhou High School International Department opens

Tian Yubao, member of the party committee and vice principal of Zhengzhou Middle School, delivered an opening speech

Cheerleading “forever young”

Mascot “Sapphire” of the Art Festival unveiled

Song “Darwin”

German Poetry Recitation “The Devil”

A mix of songs “Tomorrow will be better”

Students vote for their favorite programs and works

Write youth with vitality and ignite dreams with art. In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, implement quality education, develop five educations simultaneously, and optimize the campus education ecology, the International Department of Zhengzhou Middle School held the second Sports Art and Culture Festival to guide students to adhere to Chinese characteristics, look to the world stage, and grow themselves It is closely integrated with the needs of scientific research, social services, cultural inheritance, international exchanges, and sports and artistic literacy.On the afternoon of April 24,Zhengzhou Middle SchoolThe opening ceremony of the Second Sports Art and Culture Festival of the International Department was held, and all teachers and students of the International Department participated in the event.

At the opening ceremony, Tian Yubao, member of the party committee and vice principal of Zhengzhou Middle School, delivered an opening speech. He first expressed his heartfelt thanks to the teachers and students who prepared and organized the cultural festival, and sincere congratulations to the students who will show their talents and let their dreams fly on the stage of the cultural festival. He said, “Talents in the new era must not only have firm ideals and beliefs, noble moral sentiments, and a solid cultural foundation, but also need good sports literacy and refined artistic heritage. Sports art is the foundation and source of beauty. The beauty of the process is the process of sublimating the quality of sentiment and improving the spiritual realm.” The International Department of Zhengzhou Middle School has been committed to promoting the comprehensive and individualized development of students, striving to create a main experiential moral education model, through the development of a variety of school-based activities, courses, sports Art and cultural activities, etc. cultivate the interest of the students and promote the healthy and harmonious development of the students. He encouraged the students to seize the opportunity, actively participate in the activities, deepen their understanding of the Sports Arts and Culture Festival, cultivate their artistic sentiments, enhance their cultural literacy, and cultivate a positive spirit.

Subsequently, Tian Yubao announced the opening of the 2nd Sports Arts and Culture Festival of Zhengzhou High School International Department. Holding sparkling bouquets in their hands and stepping on dynamic beats, the students from the international class ignited the stage with their hot smiles and playful dance moves. The best footnote of warm and high-spirited youth. “My youth was not without scars. I understood that love is an extension of faith. Sometimes my youth was quite simple, and I believed that happiness depends on deep love. Knowing eternity requires us to evolve into better people…” Shi Yitong’s voice was melodious and melodious, and his song “Darwin” sang the hesitation and persistence, reason and emotion, desire for youth and self-seeking of young students in the rainy season, which aroused the emotional resonance of the audience . Senior One Middle School German Intelligent Manufacturing Class brought a German poem recitation “The Devil”. Zhao Wenjie, Guo Yijia, and Li Jiaman played the four roles of child, father, devil, and narrator. The father was calm, the child was panicked, and the devil seduced and threatened. The heart-pounding music, the coherent and passionate performances demonstrate the mysterious and unpredictable natural magic. Yang Qiumeng from the International Class of Senior Three and Fan Siyu from the German Class of Senior Second Middle School performed the dance medley “MIX” with infinite charm. The flowing dance posture, combined with powerful drums, easily rolled up the storm in the center of the stage. Every time you raise your hand, every time you look back, you will feel It touches the nerves of the audience and brings them into the world of dance-pop with unlimited vitality.

“Muduo rises and responds thousands of miles away, Xizhen flows and everything resounds”, “Ordinary Road”, “Qilixiang” and “Tomorrow will be better”… A series of well-known songs triggered a chorus of all the teachers and students of the International Department. With singing, I express my best wishes for the future development of Zhengzhou Middle School, and express my longing for a bright and brilliant tomorrow.

In the next week, the school’s sports art and culture festival will hold a series of exciting activities such as talent show, speech contest, calligraphy exhibition, fun sports meeting, food festival, career planning competition, and science school-based activities and courses to discover students. It helps students to become talents of the new era with strong body, elegant character, healthy mind and excellent wisdom.

