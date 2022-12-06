Home Sports NBA roundup: Celtics beat Nets, Lakers beat Wizards
NBA roundup: Celtics beat Nets, Lakers beat Wizards

　　Original title: NBA Comprehensive: Celtics beat Nets, Lakers beat Wizards

The 2022-2023 season of the NBA regular season will start 8 games on the 4th, in which the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 103:92 in an away game by virtue of their “double exploration”; Anthony Davis Scoring 55 points helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards 130:119, ushering in a three-game winning streak.

The Nets at home played a spurt of 11:2 at the beginning, and then the Celtics scored 14 points in a row to pay back. In the second half of the first quarter, the Nets’ offensive efficiency dropped, and the Celtics ended the first quarter at 35:27. At the beginning of the second quarter, the Nets gradually regained their form. The two teams launched a confrontation, and the score rose alternately. At the end of the quarter, Brown and Tatum teamed up to show off, and the Celtics expanded their advantage, leading 62:50 after halftime.

Easy side to fight again, the Nets fought back hard, and fell behind by 6 points at 69:75 at the end of the third quarter. In the final quarter, the Celtics did not give the home team a chance to get closer, and controlled the point difference to about 10 points. Durant contributed 31 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in this field, but failed to save the savior. In the end, the Nets lost to the Celtics 92:103 and suffered a defeat at home.

Throughout the game, the Celtics’ “Double Exploration” performed well. Brown played 40 minutes and scored a game-high 34 points. At the same time, he contributed 10 rebounds and 2 assists. Tatum scored 29 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics continue to lead the Eastern Conference standings.

In another focus game, the Lakers led by James have a clear advantage throughout the game. Davis scored 55 points, 17 rebounds and 3 blocks. James, who returned from injury, scored 29 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Lonnie Walker also scored 20 points. The Lakers ushered in a three-game winning streak, with 8 victories in the last 10 games. The Wizards Bill retired from injury, Porzingis and Kuzma both scored 20 points, but they were unable to save the defeat.

The anti-customer teams that day included the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns swept the San Antonio Spurs 133:95. The Spurs lost 11 games in a row at home; Bears. The other games were won by the home team. The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 121:106, the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 92:81, the Sacramento Kings beat the Chicago Bulls 110:101, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Bulls 110:101. The Pacers beat the Indiana Pacers 116:100.

