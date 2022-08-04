Original title: NBA small forward trade value list: Tatum beats Durant James 11th

Beijing time on August 4th, the US media recently announced the NBA small forward trade value ranking, which is closely related to the player’s contract and performance last season. The Celtics star Tatum ranks first. Durant was second and James was 11th.

Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last season, while shooting 45.3% from the field, with a remaining salary of $134 million, which will expire in the 2025-2026 season.

Tatum has proven himself to the outside world that he will undoubtedly become a superstar in the league, capable of leading a team to an NBA championship. After going through the Finals last season, I believe that no trade plan can make the Celtics give up Tatum easily.

Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season, shooting 51.8% from the field, and the remaining salary of $197 million will expire in the 2025-2026 season.

In theory, Durant’s transaction value is at least the level of the Jazz’s transaction for Gobert. The high asking price makes it difficult for the transaction to progress for a while, so Durant will continue to play for the Nets with a high probability in the new season.

3. Scotty Barnes (Raptors) Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season, while shooting 49.2 percent from the field, with a remaining salary of $7.64 million, which will expire in the 2024-2025 season. As Rookie of the Year, he’ll be a future All-Star, and the ability Barnes has shown will keep him climbing this list. The Raptors even turned down a trade for Durant with the Nets for him, which shows how bullish the Raptors are on the youngster. See also Nanping City won two golds, two silvers and two bronzes on the first day of the shooting competition of the Provincial Games-Nanping News-Southeast Net 4. Ingram (Pelicans) Ingram averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season while shooting 46.1% from the field, with a remaining salary of $101 million, which will expire in the 2024-2025 season. Ingram, who made his first playoff appearance last season, had a solid performance in the series against the Suns, which also made it clear that he will be one of the most competitive players in the league. Has become a playoff team, which would dissuade the team from trading Ingram. 5. Jaylen Brown (Celtics) Jaylen Brown averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season, shooting 47.3% from the field, and the remaining salary of $59.46 million will expire in the 2023-2024 season. As one of the best second-in-command in the league, Jaylen Brown even has the opportunity and ability to become the absolute core of a team. The players ranked 6-20 are: 6. Leonard (Clippers) 7. Butler (Heat) 8. Paul George (Clippers) 9. Bridges (Sun) 10. Middleton (Bucks) 11. James (Lakers) 12. Anunoby (Raptors) 13. DeRozan (Bulls) 14. Wiggins (Warriors) 15. Franz Wagner (Magic) 16. Herbert Jones (Pelicans) 17. Cameron Johnson (Suns) 18. Luguentz Dort (Thunder) 19. Sadiq Bay (Pistons) 20. Harrison Barnes (Kings) (Editor: Xiaobai)Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

