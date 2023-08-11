NBA superstar James Harden kicks off China tour by merging into Tao Live

NBA Superstar James Harden Kicks Off China Tour with Tao Live Merge

Following in the footsteps of NBA stars Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins, James Harden has embarked on his highly-anticipated China tour, joining forces with Tao Live. The Houston Rockets player kicked off his tour with an exclusive interview and interactive session with fans at the Adidas Tmall flagship store on August 12.

During the interview, Harden shared interesting insights about his career and engaged in entertaining interactions with his devoted fans. Later that night, the basketball prodigy made an appearance at the Adidas “Rush” Basketball Grassroots League National Finals, captivating the audience with his skills on the court.

For sneaker enthusiasts, the highlight of Harden’s China tour is the release of his limited edition “Harden 7th Generation” signature basketball shoes. These exclusive sneakers will be available in five unique colors, including beige gray, orange, and light yellow brown, and can be purchased at the official flagship store of Tmall.

Harden’s visit to China also brought exciting benefits for his dedicated fans. By searching for “Tmall Super Experience” on Taobao, fans had the opportunity to win autographed basketball shoes, basketballs, basketball t-shirts, and custom-made adidas bracelets, all courtesy of James Harden himself.

This summer, NBA stars have flocked to China during their offseason to engage with their Chinese fanbase. Opening live broadcasts and providing special perks for fans through brand flagship stores on Tmall has become a common trend. Just recently, Jimmy Butler captivated over half a million fans during his live broadcast at Li-Ning Tmall’s official flagship store.

In the upcoming weeks, fans can look forward to more exciting live broadcasts as Li Ning, Anta, 361°, Zhunzhe, and other brand-signed stars prepare to make appearances on Taobao. These stars will be launching limited-edition products, allowing fans to witness the unveiling in real-time through the brand’s official live broadcast rooms. Taobao’s platform has become an avenue for brands to interact with consumers and introduce new products using a variety of engaging formats, including live broadcasts with brand presidents and football stars.

James Harden’s China tour is set to continue leaving an indelible mark on Chinese fans as he seeks to create unforgettable memories and moments during his visit. Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming surprises and interactions that Harden has in store for them throughout his tour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

