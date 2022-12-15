The former two-time NBA champion talks about the Christmas challenges and the big names that…

Ray Allen discussing Christmas games. He who has played six and who now looks at the NBA events with an expert but more detached eye. “Morant the most exciting player to watch, infinite LeBron because he has always stretched, if I had emulated him earlier I would have lasted longer…”. In connection with Zoom, the phenomenal former US guard replies in an articulated and lengthy way, even too long, quickly eroding the personal time window guaranteed to international journalists participating in the video call. But “Sugar” Ray, the sweetest shot in NBA history, perfect for mechanics and style, has always been rougher off the field, a man fortunately capable of saying things bread to bread.

Basketball at Christmas — “What is it like playing at Christmas? – he replies to his Spanish colleagues -, well, it’s a badge of honour. A privilege, it means that your team has been chosen for that day’s schedule. But at the level of personal emotions, beyond those professional, it’s a contrast of sensations. Because sometimes you play away, and so you have to bring your family with you and you’re forced to celebrate in the hotel. It’s different than usual… You can take the opportunity to take your parents to New York or to Disneyworld”. 5 games are scheduled for December 25: it will start with New York-Philadelphia from 6 pm Italian time, then followed by Dallas-Los Angeles Lakers, Boston-Milwaukee, Golden State-Memphis and to close the night Denver-Phoenix. In short, there will be something for all tastes, as always. See also Benny Pilato, flowers and smiles The power of awareness

LeBron e lo stretching — James will be among the most anticipated protagonists of the Christmas games. One more time. Almost due, therefore, my question to Allen who played with LeBron and won a ring, on his longevity. But how does he still play at these levels at almost 38 years old? “I expected it to last so long. I don’t drink alcohol, I improved my eating habits over the years as an athlete, but I learned from LeBron in Miami in terms of stretching. He was already doing a lot back then, in the Heat jersey. It helps to lengthen the career…”.

Curry and the shot — The 2022 title conquered by the Warriors, by Steph Curry even without Durant, last season surprised more than someone among the insiders. He? “Curry had already won without Durant, I expected the Warriors to be competitive with the core Steph/Thompson/Green… I didn’t expect Curry to do so well, but it’s to his credit: there are those who are satisfied with the first recognitions and those who want, work and he gets better and better. He knew how to do it. Which of the two, me or him, is the best shooter in every era? The beauty of basketball is that every fan can choose who is better based on his taste, so…” . In short, this time the shot “passes”, but in his own way it means that he does not give up the status of best scorer ever, despite the exploits of the Golden State phenomenon.

generation of phenomena — See also Bill's limit one-stop superb assists Dinwiddie 2 three-point miraculous reversal_Heat Allen locates the Christmas party in Boston-Milwaukee. The time slot in which it was placed shows that the NBA agrees with him. He replies to a specific question to his Sky Sport colleague: “Tatum and Giannis (he does not venture into the pronunciation of Antetokounmpo ed) guarantee star power, they will also fight for the Mvp, recognition as best player, and then they will face two great teams But he betrays them with a stage name the following match… “Morant is the most exciting to watch” Ray Allen says. And if he says so…

