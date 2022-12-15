Seven new deputy sergeants among the carabinieri in the province of Belluno, among them the promotions also went to two women, Maria Simeone and Ilenia Fontana.

The new ranks were assigned yesterday to the carabinieri in service, by the provincial commander: Colonel Enrico Pigozzo wanted to personally deliver the “silver gallon”, symbol of the new role acquired by the seven.

“Promotion to higher rank in a military organization is an important event, because it is the moment in which the institution recognizes merit, which also entails new responsibilities,” he said.

The soldiers, including the two representatives of a fairly substantial female group among the Carabinieri in Belluno, after winning an internal competition within the Army and having attended a training and refresher course in Velletri, achieved excellent results and will now take on the new position in the stations of the province.

These are the deputy brigadiers Francesco Carucci and Mattia Fantauzzi who are destined for the Belluno station, Ilenia Fontana who will soon be working at the Pieve di Cadore station, Maria Simeone who is destined for the Feltre station and Andrea Tosolini who will arrive in a few days at the Longarone station. Alessandro Maccariello who will leave the Gosaldo station to join the Arma in Ferrara, and Walter Rao who will go from Belluno station to Cutrio, in Calabria, are also promoted in the squad.

In addition to the recognition pinned on the uniform, the provincial commander expressed a “thank you” to them for the service rendered to the Belluno communities, wishing them good work in the new destination departments. —