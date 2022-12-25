We present the 5 Christmas games: don’t miss Golden State-Memphis, Boston-Milwaukee and Dallas-Lakers. Knicks-Sixers opens the schedule

Riccardo Pratesi

A gift per team. Here is the Christmas one that Gazzetta.it hopes for each of the 10 NBA teams on stage on December 25th. In short, as Mariah Carey sings “All I want for Christmas is…”. Let’s find out together.

THE CALENDAR — The program is greedy: a basketball binge, in addition to that of the Christmas lunch. Five matches, from 6pm Italian time. We will start with New York-Philadelphia, followed by Dallas-Los Angeles Lakers from 20.30 (also live on Cielo TV, as well as on Sky Sport NBA like the others), then from 23 Boston-Milwaukee and finally in the Italian night Golden State-Memphis and Denver Phoenix.

NEW YORK-PHILADELPHIA — The Knicks (18-15) had won 7 straight, before losing the last two. Tickets to the Garden Challenge in Manhattan range from $151 and up. Gift not for everyone. Let’s try to make a virtual one. New York is aiming for sixth place in the East. Milwaukee, Boston, Philly, Brooklyn and Cleveland seem to have different engine capacities. And the last place that avoids the play-in, the probable goal. RJ Barrett in the last 5 games has averaged 28.6ppg and shooting 53%. The gift to the Knicks is this version of the 22-year-old from Toronto for the rest of the season. The start to the season had been a hands-on affair, but now…The 76ers (19-12) have won 7 in a row. Embiid is an inexorable scorer, Harden is accepting the trigger role, as confirmed by the 21 assists in the success on the Clips. But to aspire to the Finals, the Eastern Conference is tough, you need more. Maxey’s recovery. Our Christmas present to 76ers fans: a very, very short return. The Kentucky power guard has been out since November 18 with a broken left foot. Unlikely recoveries for Christmas, but we’re almost there… See also NBA comprehensive:The Heat and the Suns have a 2-0 lead with a total score

DALLAS-LA LAKERS — The Mavs (17-16) are Doncic employees. His performances as an MVP candidate cannot be enough to emulate the Conference final reached in 2022, with no more Brunson. The hope is that Wood changes gears. So far it has been disappointing. In defense he struggles damned, on the 4 perimeter and as protector of the 5 iron, in attack he goes in fits and starts, moody and annoying. Kleber’s knockout and McGee’s melancholy performance promoted him to the starting position. But he is less continuous than the light of a marine lighthouse at night. If Cuban doesn’t hurry up, he’ll have to swap him first. The Lakers (13-19) will be without the injured Davis for at least a month. LeBron is approaching the record for NBA points every era, Westbrook works better from the bench than in the starting lineup, but despite the star power, the Californians risk not even qualifying for the play-in. Too mediocre the supporting cast, incompatible James and Russ, inexperienced Ham. The yellow-purple wish is to avoid panicky market moves that jeopardize future choices for a present with limited objectives. Then if the Klutch brought Crowder to the city of angels at bargain prices…

BOSTON-MILWAUKEE — They are the teams with the best NBA record. It could be the next final in the East, even an anticipated 2023 final. In Boston (23-10) it should be wished to find the attack lost along the way in December, after the extraordinary start to the season. And maybe an offensive plan B when the triples don’t enter. Tatum and Brown are stars of the first magnitude, only the ring is missing for their definitive consecration. For Milwaukee (22-10) the package under the hotel has been ready for a while, extra large format: Khris Middleton finally healthy and available. He has played just 7 games so far and only averaged 24.4 minutes. His umpteenth stop (knee) has also complicated this season for the Bucks, after having derailed the last one. Complicated recoveries for the Beantown Garden, but he should be back by the end of the year. See also Embiid: The team doesn't have to rush to change everything we need

GOLDEN STATE-MEMPHIS — The defending champion Warriors have been a mess so far. Away deficits, 3 wins and 16 losses, with a disastrous bench for plus / minus, and Curry’s lifebuoy injury further complicated things. The record, 15-18, tells us that the playoffs are not obvious. In addition to Steph’s quick and effective recovery, they need – an essential gift – Poole to make the leap. He gets paid like a phenomenon, you start doing it… so far it seems like a custom-built one that circulates at full speed with alternating number plates… The Grizzlies (20-11) seem to have reached maturity as a “true” top team. Not even Bene’s injury has spoiled the new certainties of the Morant-centric version. But to conquer the Far West you need to come back soon and at the top. We’ve been talking about it since 2023, it’s more a New Year’s gift than a Christmas one…

DENVER-PHOENIX — The Nuggets (20-11) are first in the West. Having done without Porter Jr for a long time, just returned from yet another injury. Jokic is playing as MVP, for a change, but as soon as he leaves, chasms open up: Denver is -174 as plus/minus without the Serbian on the floor. Jordan didn’t work, now they’re trying with Nnaji, as an occasional replacement, the Joker has to catch his breath, so as not to get to the playoffs cooked. The gift suggestion: Holmes to the Sacramento Kings almost doesn’t see the field, try to probe the ground for a trade? The Suns (19-14) this season always seem to be missing a line, like the uninspired poet. First Ayton’s tantrums, then the Sarver scandal, then Paul’s injury, now Booker’s. Doubtful for the match in Colorado: our gift is therefore a good book, but intended as a “Book”… See also Curry 14 points, Jokic 17+10, Warriors win Nuggets preseason to welcome two consecutive victories_pool