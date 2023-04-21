NBA, tonight the Sixth Man of the Year

New seasonal prize awarded on the NBA night: it will be the turn of the sixth man of the year, an award that sees the three finalists Malcom Brogdon (Boston Celtics), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) in the running.

The #KiaSixth will be ANNOUNCED TONIGHT! TNT to announce the winner of the 2022-23 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year during tonight’s pregame coverage at 7:00pm/et (prior to 76ers/Nets).#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/k46F8R99JG — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2023