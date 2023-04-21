Home » NBA, tonight the Sixth Man of the Year
NBA, tonight the Sixth Man of the Year

NBA, tonight the Sixth Man of the Year

New seasonal prize awarded on the NBA night: it will be the turn of the sixth man of the year, an award that sees the three finalists Malcom Brogdon (Boston Celtics), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) and Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) in the running.

