Home » Alec Baldwin Murder Charge Dismissed | Entertainment
World

Alec Baldwin Murder Charge Dismissed | Entertainment

by admin
Alec Baldwin Murder Charge Dismissed | Entertainment

More than a year after Halina Hutchins died on the set of the movie, Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah were charged in late January with two counts of manslaughter, and now there’s a shock twist.

Source: Twitter/ABC News

Baldwin, was charged with two counts of manslaughter after he killed Halina Hutchins on the set of a western in New Mexico. The actor was practicing a cross-draw when the gun went off, hitting cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident“, said Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, lawyers for Alec Baldwin, who was sued by three members of the team.

For now, ex-gunner Hannah Gutierrez-Reed still has charges against her, keeping the investigation open and reserving the right to subpoena prosecutors going forward. That means they’re ready to investigate further what really happened that horrific day at Bonanca Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.

These latest developments come as production on “Rust” was set to begin filming in Montana with Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the October 2021 shooting.

See also  Niger, the crossroads of African trade in the grip of the jihadists

Originally scheduled to launch earlier this week, Rust 2.0 is now expected to launch on Friday, though that could change based on these new developments. The timing of the charges against Baldwin being dropped right before reshoots on the film began seems a little suspicious, though it was said to be pure coincidence.

You may also like

New Leaks: “Ukraine Planned Attacks on Russian Troops...

Council of Ministers contests the regional budget, stop...

In Slovenia, a new subvariant omicron | Info

Nikolija regrets plastic surgery | Entertainment

Play off mission for Meta Catania, Etna receives...

«Slaughtered with a diving knife for no reason»-...

A powerful explosion in Belgorod | Info

There is a discrepancy between Macron and Biden’s...

Vučić on the elections in the north of...

this is how “the Brazilian”, suspected of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy