Alec Baldwin Murder Charge Dismissed | Entertainment

More than a year after Halina Hutchins died on the set of the movie, Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah were charged in late January with two counts of manslaughter, and now there’s a shock twist.

Baldwin, was charged with two counts of manslaughter after he killed Halina Hutchins on the set of a western in New Mexico. The actor was practicing a cross-draw when the gun went off, hitting cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident“, said Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, lawyers for Alec Baldwin, who was sued by three members of the team.

For now, ex-gunner Hannah Gutierrez-Reed still has charges against her, keeping the investigation open and reserving the right to subpoena prosecutors going forward. That means they’re ready to investigate further what really happened that horrific day at Bonanca Creek Ranch near Santa Fe.



These latest developments come as production on “Rust” was set to begin filming in Montana with Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the October 2021 shooting.

Originally scheduled to launch earlier this week, Rust 2.0 is now expected to launch on Friday, though that could change based on these new developments. The timing of the charges against Baldwin being dropped right before reshoots on the film began seems a little suspicious, though it was said to be pure coincidence.