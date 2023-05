Shouting “White Hot” Miami fans were invited to show up at the arena dressed all in white – which they promptly did. And perhaps as a provocation, the superstar of the Boston Celtics also arrived at the game with a total-white look, from head to toe. “White” yes, but not even a bit “hot”, given the bad shooting percentages for him in game 3, closed with 6/18 from the field and 1/7 from three

Share this: Twitter

Facebook