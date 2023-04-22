NDR-Sport: Simakala shoots VfL Osnabrück to victory at Hallesches FC

As of: 04/21/2023 8:58 p.m

Third division football club VfL Osnabrück has achieved another important success in the promotion race. The purple-whites won 1-0 (1-0) at Hallesches FC on Friday evening.

After the final whistle, one person in particular was celebrated: Ba-Muaka Simakala. With his 15th goal of the season, the top striker became the match winner of the North Germans in the guest appearance at Saxony-Anhalt, who had previously been undefeated ten times in a row. The team of VfL trainer Tobias Schweinsteiger moved up in the table with 57 points, at least temporarily to fourth place and thus to the relegation rank – the currently third-placed SC Freiburg II is not eligible for promotion.

Simakala puts Osnabrück in the lead

The purple-whites had a few problems in the early stages. Halle was committed, put the guests under pressure and twice came close to taking the lead through Erich Berko (6th, 11th). It took a while until Osnabrück also set accents in the offensive. But then with the desired success: After a throw-in, the ball reached Robert Tesche and Erik Engelhardt to Simakala, who thoughtfully scored. The attacker hit a shot in the right corner to lead Lower Saxony (27th).

Although Halle was optically superior in the further course of the first half, the Lower Saxony were now more stable in defense and didn’t allow anything anymore. Osnabrück went into the break with a lead.

VfL defends the narrow lead

The hosts ran after the restart, but they didn’t become really dangerous. Instead, the Lower Saxony almost extended their lead in the 69th minute. After a bad pass from HFC goalkeeper Felix Gebhardt, Engelhardt waited too long to finish. Eight minutes before the end of regular time, Halle had a great chance to equalize: Timur Gayret headed wide of the right post.

Now it went back and forth. On the other side, Osnabrück’s Henry Rorig, who had just come on as a substitute, hit the post (84′). In the end it was enough for the purple and white.

Match statistics Hallescher FC – VfL Osnabruck

Matchday 33, April 21, 2023, 7:00 p.m

Hallescher FC 0 VfL Osnabrück 1

Tore:

Hallescher FC: Gebhardt – Kreuzer, Nietfeld, Landgraf, Hug (21. Vollert) – Casar, Herzog (55. Omladic) – Berko (75. Löder), Gayret, Zimmerschied – Steczyk (75. Se. Müller)

VfL Osnabrück: P. Kühn – OH Traoré, Gyamfi, Beermann, Kleinhansl – Köhler – L. Kunze, Tesche (88. Wiemann) – Simakala (81. Rorig) – Putaro (67. Wulff), Engelhardt (88. Heider)

Viewers: 10271

