Bagnaia and the “perfect bike” that led him to crash

“I don’t know what happened,” Bagnaia began. “This weekend I did 80, maybe 100 laps. I pushed, controlled, understood. And then in the race when I was in total control I crashed. I’m very angry but not at myself since I’m 100% sure today was not it was my fault. In Argentina I admitted without a doubt that I reached the limit. But not today, something happened but not in terms of cold rubber or the wind. We have to understand something.”