Neal Ardley: Solihull Moors manager leaves by mutual consent

Neal Ardley has left Solihull Moors two years after leading them to their second-highest finish

Manager Neal Ardley has left National League side Solihull Moors by mutual consent after two seasons in charge.

The Moors finished in mid-table last season after failing to win any of their final eight games, a year after making the play-off final.

Chairman Darryl Eales said Ardley’s departure was “amicable”.

The 2021-22 campaign saw them achieve the second-highest finish in the club’s history, ending up third before losing to Grimsby Town in the play-off final.

A statement on the Moors websiteexternal-link said the club were “disappointed” to announce former AFC Wimbledon and Notts County boss Ardley’s departure, and Eales said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Neal over the past two seasons.

“He has overseen our continued push as a club to punch above our weight and operate to the highest professional standards.

“He led the club to our best ever season in 2021-22 where we reached the National League promotion final and generally introduced a fast-paced style of play which is attractive on the eye and has been at the forefront of our player development philosophy.

“This is an amicable and respectful parting of the ways, wholly consistent with Neal’s values and character, and I wish him every success in the future.”

