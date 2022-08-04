Palermo, 4 August 2022 – Nello Musumeci announced his resignation. Thanking the F’dI leader Giorgia Meloni “because for this choice he left me in absolute freedom ” . The president of the Sicily Region made the announcement with a video message on Facebook. “The September 25 in Sicily there will also be voting for regional elections, as well as for politics as will happen throughout Italy ”.

The reasons for the resignation

“There is not no political motive at the source of this decision, only and almost all reasons of a technical nature, of a procedural nature, dictated by common sense “. So Musumeci in a video message on Facebook. “A decision – continued Musumeci – that I adopted later having thought about it some days”.

Musumeci then clarified: “I informed the president of Ars , as required by law. Until the last day, September 25th, I will work with the same commitment and enthusiasm as on the first day ”.

“Ready to lead the center-right coalition”

“I am ready to drive the center-right coalition for the victory, to ensure for the second time that our coalition can guide the fate of the Sicilian Region ”, announces the president. Then, cryptic: “Someone within the coalition says I have a bad temper that I am very strict, that I be unpleasant and therefore I am divisive. Since for me the unity of the center-right coalition is more important than any legitimate aspiration to continue the work we started five years ago, I said that, if it is not someone’s whim, I can very well take a step to the side. . You are looking for a new candidate for the presidency, you will present him to us – he concluded – and we will make our evaluations known and we will move forward ”.