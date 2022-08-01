The Olympic champion and his partner prevail in the home tournament at the Strada Frassolo field

VOGHERA. Mauro Nespoli and his partner Vanessa Landi won the Freccia d’Argento 2022, the most important archery competition in the province of Pavia, organized by the Voghera Archers in the Strada Frassolo competition area.

The stars of archery at the Voghera Silver Arrow

The Olympic silver in Tokyo won over the two team mates Michele Frangilli (with a gap of only one point), and Massimiliano Mandia. In the women’s, Landi beat the other blue Tania Giaccheri and Denise Donati, Arcieri Voghera. Nespoli and Landi won both the race held on Saturday and yesterday, valid for the award of the prestigious trophy.

The home team of the Voghera Archers also won in the team competition of the senior Olympic arch thanks to the points brought by Nespoli (registered both for the Vogherese company and for the Air Force, as well as Landi), in sixth place for Paolo Ralli and the eighth of the promising young Carlo Amici. The Voghera Archers, however, placed a double, establishing themselves even on the first day of competitions.

The other categories. Carlo Pani, another athlete of the Voghera Archers, finished in fifth place on the first day and fourth in the second in the Olympic students’ arc. In the men’s Olympic masters Pierangelo Lodola, Arcieri Voghera finished in tenth place.

In the senior compound behind the winning Iuvenilia team, the Archers Minerva (fifth Luca Laiso, seventh Michelangelo Iovine and tenth Matteo Consiglioeri) were placed on the second step of the podium, while on the third step there are the Archers Ardivestra, who ranked sixth place Gabriele Lazzati, in eighth Andrea Scabini and in ninth Marco Carvani. The Ardivestra Archers won two bronze medals in the end, as they finished third on the first day of competition as well.

«I am very satisfied – underlines Lia Scupelli, president of the Voghera Archers – the tournament this year returned to the Strada Frassolo facility where it was born in 1984. Nespoli has played a great second part of the race, managing to win in what is his training ground, but I think everyone who participated was happy ». –