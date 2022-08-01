Home News Fontanini: “From Monestier a lesson in journalism, made up of intelligence and seriousness”
Fontanini: “From Monestier a lesson in journalism, made up of intelligence and seriousness”

Fontanini: “From Monestier a lesson in journalism, made up of intelligence and seriousness”

UDINE. «I learned this morning, with profound bewilderment, the news of the disappearance of Omar Monestier, director of the Messaggero Veneto and of the Piccolo. I believe that Monestier left our city, where he directed the most widely read newspaper, a lesson in journalism, made up of intelligence and seriousness. I offer my heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the municipal administration and the whole city of Udine, to his wife, children and his colleagues of the Messaggero Veneto, who are now orphans not only of a director, but of a real teacher ” .

It is the memory of Omar Monestier by the mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini.

