The champion from Voghera has to settle for 2nd place In October in Mexico the last act of the competition

VOGHERA

Mauro Nespoli ends his adventure in the fourth and final stage of the Archery World Cup in Medellin in Colombia with a prestigious silver. The second place is an important and prestigious result for the Olympian from Voghera, who had already won the pass for the final act of the World Cup scheduled for October in the Mexican city of Tlaxclala before coming to the platform for the final. For Nespoli it will be the sixth participation in the World Cup final, the fifth consecutive in his career.

The blue champion started the last day of competition in Medellin by playing a perfect match in the semifinals against the Spaniard Miguel Alvarino Garcia. The athlete of the Air Force and the Voghera Archers set a frenzied pace, collecting three 29s and a 30 and leaving only the crumbs to the opponent, who was forced to surrender with a clear 7-1.

In the final, however, Nespoli found himself in front of the Korean Kim Woojin, holder of the world record on 72 arrows, number one in the world ranking, seeded number two of the draw in Colombia and winner of the Gwangju World Cup stage in this season. An absolute champion, therefore, who immediately went to 2-0 at the end of the first volley, which ended 29-28. The Korean ace then doubled the lead again with a 29-28. The archer from Voghera tried to hold on to the challenge and succeeded in the third set, which ended with a 29-29 draw which, however, did not change the overall fate of the match, now in the hands of the Korean.

In the end the victory went to Kim Woojin with the result of 7-1, after the last set won 30-28. –