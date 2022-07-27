Home World India, lightning strikes in Bihar, killing 20 people
World

India, lightning strikes in Bihar, killing 20 people

by admin
India, lightning strikes in Bihar, killing 20 people

At least 20 people died in India in just 24 hours after being struck by lightning following the monsoon rains that hit 8 districts of the eastern state of Bihar. The reports Bbc online. More thunderstorms with lightning are expected today and tomorrow in the northern parts of the state.

The Prime Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, asked the population to follow the advice of the state’s disaster management authority carefully and announced a compensation of 400 rupees (equivalent to 5,008 dollars) for the families of each of the deceased.
Every year in India hundreds of people die from lightning strikes during monsoon rains.

See also  Trump "come back" claims to help the Republican Party win back Congress, hints or will participate in the 2024 election_Democrats

You may also like

Gazprom: EU agrees voluntary 15% cut in use...

US basketball star Brittney Griner: “I didn’t want...

Russia, basketball player Brittney Griner declares at trial:...

Japan’s new crown confirmed daily record breaking Osaka...

Chinese anger over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan: “Ready...

Alabama, the “Killer Doll” is back: this is...

Biden on the phone with Xi. Tensions on...

The daily death toll in Japan has once...

Covid hits the last large island in the...

France, two archaeologists and a curator of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy