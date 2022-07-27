At least 20 people died in India in just 24 hours after being struck by lightning following the monsoon rains that hit 8 districts of the eastern state of Bihar. The reports Bbc online. More thunderstorms with lightning are expected today and tomorrow in the northern parts of the state.

The Prime Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, asked the population to follow the advice of the state’s disaster management authority carefully and announced a compensation of 400 rupees (equivalent to 5,008 dollars) for the families of each of the deceased.

Every year in India hundreds of people die from lightning strikes during monsoon rains.