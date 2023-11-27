Nets came back to beat Bulls with 21 points, Garland scored 24 points, Cavaliers narrowly defeated Raptors-Sports-China Engineering Network

The Brooklyn Nets pulled off an impressive comeback to defeat the Chicago Bulls with a final score of 118-109 in the NBA regular season game on November 27th. Despite falling behind by 21 points in the first quarter, the Nets surged ahead in the second quarter, scoring 44 points and ultimately securing a 25-point lead by halftime. Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 24 points, 5 points, and 7 rebounds, followed by Royce O’Neal with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, and Bridges with 15 points and 6 assists.

On the other hand, the Bulls suffered their fourth consecutive loss despite strong performances from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 27 points and contributed 6 rebounds and 6 assists, and Coby White with 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic also made valuable contributions, but it was not enough to fend off the Nets’ impressive comeback.

In another closely contested game, the Cleveland Cavaliers narrowly defeated the Toronto Raptors by a final score of 105-102. The return of Darius Garland proved pivotal for the Cavaliers, as he scored 24 points and recorded 8 assists on 10 of 16 shots, leading the team to a hard-fought victory. Max Strus also excelled with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists, followed by Jarrett Allen with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, and Evan Mobley with 12 points and 14 rebounds. However, the Cavaliers’ Jaden McDaniels had a tough night, making just 4 of 17 shots and 0 of 5 three-pointers, finishing with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

For the Raptors, Jakob Poeltl stood out with 18 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, while Pascal Siakam contributed 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. Dennis Schroder added 15 points and 4 assists, and Scottie Barnes recorded 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.

These thrilling matchups showcased the resilience and skill of both the Nets and the Cavaliers, as they emerged victorious in tightly contested games against their respective opponents.