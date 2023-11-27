Moncler and sacai Launch Collaborative ‘Moncler S’ Series for Autumn/Winter

Moncler and sacai Collaborate on New “Moncler S” Series

Luxury fashion brand Moncler has teamed up with the Japanese label sacai for the first time since 2012 to launch their autumn/winter joint series, “Moncler S”. The collaboration not only marks the beginning of Moncler’s 70th-anniversary celebration but also offers a glimpse into what sacai’s brand will look like in the next 70 years.

The “Moncler S” series combines sacai’s deconstructed aesthetics with Moncler’s outdoor spirit, resulting in a collection that features practical, feminine, and innovative elements. The clothing has been cut, combined, and reassembled into new silhouettes and functions, showcasing the versatility of the designs.

Both men and women can choose from two distinct looks in either black or off-white/beige. Each multi-piece design can be disassembled and reattached in various ways, allowing wearers to create their own unique style. For example, jackets can be connected to pants to create a continuous look, and the sleeves can be unzipped to transform a down jacket into a poncho.

What sets this collaboration apart is the concept of “clothes that can be carried as accessories.” The down jacket features shoulder straps on the inside, instantly converting the jacket into a backpack. Similar details are also applied to suit styles, providing practicality and functionality.

The collection also showcases a blend of feminine elegance with practicality, as jackets and blazers drop back to reveal pleated dresses. This attention to detail sets the “Moncler S” series apart and highlights the innovative approach that both Moncler and sacai bring to luxury fashion.

The “Moncler S” series is now available, offering fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to embrace a new era of collaborative and innovative design in celebration of Moncler’s 70th anniversary.

