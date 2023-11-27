China Launches New Initiative to Promote Ideological and Cultural Power Internationally

In a move to enhance its standing on the global stage, China has launched a new initiative aimed at injecting ideological and cultural power into the world‘s garden of civilization. The initiative, announced as part of the ongoing Asia-Pacific cooperation, is designed to lead a journey of prosperity and progress.

Amid the historic juncture, Chinese leaders announced that the decision to embark on the initiative was intentional and a collective choice. The aim is to contribute cultural power to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between the people of China and the United States.

This new initiative is part of China’s efforts to promote a world that is open, inclusive, interconnected, and develops together. Chinese leaders emphasized the importance of joining hands to move towards a development community and creating a prosperous future.

The launch of the initiative coincides with a series of other international activities, including a reception to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the opening of the 8th National Congress of China Disabled Persons’ Federation.

As China continues to march forward towards the grand goal of building a strong nation and rejuvenating the country, the new initiative represents a significant step in promoting Chinese ideology and culture on the world stage.

