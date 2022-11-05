A double sigh of relief. Although a delayed bursting one. Manuel Neuer is back on the pitch today. He will defend Bayern Munich’s goal in the away match in Berlin against Hertha. The German goalkeeper overcame shoulder problems. He was struggling to move her, his mobility was significantly reduced. Reason for which, since last 8 October (against Dortmund), he has remained at rest. With the World Cup at the gates it was feared that the Bavarian goalkeeper would have to raise the white flag, but he recovered in time. “I’m fine, I’m ready”. Consequently, he is also confident as regards his presence in Qatar: “The situation seems to be positive”.