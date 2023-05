The Formula 1 boom is attracting more and more car companies back into the racing series and triggering fierce distribution battles for billions. The return of Honda as engine supplier for Aston Martin from 2026, announced shortly before the Monaco GP, is another sign of the new attractiveness of the premier class. The fact that the world association FIA soon wants to open the door to the paddock for at least one new racing team is met with great resistance.

Read more …