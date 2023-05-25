Devito duet with Natti announced producer | Fun

Devit’s producer spoke about the scandal with the duet that the Serbian rapper allegedly recorded with the singer Natti.

Source: YouTube/Natti Natasha/MONDO, Stefan Stojanović

Rapper David Ljubenović, better known as Devitorecently released a new album and quickly found himself at the center of a scandal due to a long-announced duet.

The statement that Devito recorded a duet with the Latin star Nati Natasha caused a lot of attention, and that the close associate of the Latin star Previs Daniel H would soon deny that the singer had collaborated with the Serbian musician, and that, as he said, “the situation is being resolved”. “You could not see the artist, nor anyone from her team to promote the song. The collaboration does not exist and the situation is resolved”Danijel wrote on Twitter, and after the next user asked for concrete confirmation whether it was Nati or not, he said “No it’s not Nati, it’s not her voice at all”he stated.

Devito has not yet spoken out about this, but his manager and producer has now done so. As he pointed out, this song was sold to them with allegations that they were actually deceived.

“I want my statement that I’m innocent to be published. Everyone is pointing fingers at me, that I’m a fraud, that I cheated Devito. I sent the correspondence history with the guy from Columbia who sold us the song to Devito and the manager. I work with a lot of people in to the world, I’m on the album ‘Myke Towers’, and his album entered the top 10 Latin albums in the world, this is the first time someone has done something like this, to sell me vocals that are not authentic, they’re fake. I’m known for collaborations which are excellent and correct and true. I’m known for that. I’ve never cheated anyone. Everyone is calling me now that I cheated Devito, but that’s not the case,” said producer Makalo.

“We were convinced, Devito, the manager and I were convinced that it was really Natti, until they removed the song from YouTube. Then we realized that it wasn’t Natti and that we were deceived. Until then we were one hundred percent convinced, I released the song publicly, I thought it was her. Turns out it wasn’t. The guy from Colombia we worked with still claims it’s Natti,” the producer was shocked.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(MONDO/ Srbijadanas)