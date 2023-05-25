Home » Mobotix wants to achieve a significant increase in margins by 2025/2026
Mobotix wants to achieve a significant increase in margins by 2025/2026

Mobotix wants to achieve a significant increase in margins by 2025/2026
Mobotix has presented a medium-term forecast: The company from Langmeil is planning sales of over 91 million euros in the 2025/2026 financial year with a profit margin before interest and taxes of 10 percent. In the 2023/2024 financial year, sales should be almost 75 million euros and the profit margin before interest and taxes should be 5.2 percent.

“The company’s strategy is based on changing market conditions, …

The Mobotix share is currently up by +3,08 % and a rate of 2.68EUR
traded.

