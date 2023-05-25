The Ministry of Education issued an early warning of student drowning incidents in many places_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal

CCTV News: The website of the Ministry of Education issued an article on May 25th, saying that recently, the temperature has risen rapidly across the country, and the flood season is approaching. Drowning accidents have entered a high-incidence period, and student drowning incidents have occurred in many places, which is distressing. The Department of Basic Education of the Ministry of Education issued an early warning on the prevention of student drowning, reminding local education administrative departments and schools to attach great importance to further strengthening the prevention of student drowning to effectively protect the safety of students’ lives.

One is to compact work responsibilities. Local education administrative departments should ask the local party committees and governments to clarify the division of responsibilities for preventing primary and middle school students from drowning in education, public security, civil affairs, water conservancy, agriculture and rural areas in accordance with the requirements of “territorial management, hierarchical responsibility” and “whoever is in charge, who is responsible”. Consolidate responsibilities, implement detailed measures, and form a joint force of joint defense, joint control, and joint management.

The second is to strengthen risk investigation. Local education administration departments should work with public security, water conservancy and other relevant departments to focus on schools in rural areas, surrounding villages and the waters along the way students commute to and from school, comprehensively investigate potential safety hazards, improve safety warning signs, configure safety protection facilities, and promote the identification of responsible units for dangerous waters and responsible persons, one by one to implement the investigation and management of hidden dangers.

The third is to strengthen publicity and education. Local education administrative departments should work with publicity and other relevant departments to carry out various forms of special education on drowning prevention through news media, radio and television, Weibo, WeChat, publicity slogans and other media, introduce common sense of drowning prevention safety, and strengthen drowning warning education . Schools should do a good job of publicizing the “six don’ts” of drowning prevention at key time points such as after school and before holidays, introduce common sense of drowning prevention safety, and ensure that education on drowning prevention is implemented for every student.

The fourth is to maintain close home-school ties. Primary and secondary schools in all regions should establish a normalized home-school linkage mechanism, and repeatedly remind parents to strengthen the education and management of drowning prevention for their children by issuing a letter to parents, mobile phone text messages, WeChat, etc., and urge parents to enhance safety awareness and perform guardianship duties. Do a good job in the safety management and protection of students after school, weekends and holidays.