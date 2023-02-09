news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 FEB – Carlo Ancelotti is the coach chosen by the president of the Brazilian football federation (Cbf), Ednaldo Rodrigues, and his collaborators for the role of new coach of the Seleçao. According to the Brazilian media, positive signals would have arrived from Madrid from the person directly concerned, even if only starting from June, and in the meantime Rodrigues, who has made it known that he has “clear ideas” without naming names, has decided to appoint an ‘ad interim’ coach, Ramon Menezes, for the green and gold’s first games of the calendar year, in March.



By the end of the month, the president of the CBF intends to fly to Madrid to discuss with the president of Real, Florentino Perez, to convince him to let Ancelotti go. If this were the case and the new coach arrives in Rio, the Italian who has won championships in each of the countries (Italy, Spain, Germany, England and France) in which he has coached would become the first foreign coach in the history of the Brazilian national team. (HANDLE).

