The New Jersey Devils became the next team to secure a playoff spot in the National Hockey League (NHL) on Saturday. After the Ottawa Senators equalized from a 3-1 deficit, goals from Dougie Hamilton and Tomas Tatar were match winners as the Devils won 5-3. New Jersey reached the postseason for the first time since 2018.

The Boston Bruins celebrated twice on Saturday, because the 2-1 home win over Tampa Bay Lightning also meant victory in the Atlantic Division. In addition to the Devils and the Bruins, the Carolina Hurricanes have also secured their play-off spot. The employer of Marco Rossi, who is currently playing in the farm team, leads in the Central Division. The Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday.

