The owner of the Saint-Aubin café in Bordeaux confirms the veracity of the video to «Tf1Info»

The video was published on March 25 and, in a short time, went around the web. The protagonists are a man and a woman, in the foreground, who continue to drink a glass of wine while a fire is burning in the background. According to “Tf1Info”, which analyzed the video, it would be images taken in place de la Victoire in Bordeaux, at the café Saint-Aubin. Contacted by the French site, the owner of the café would have confirmed that the images were taken outside his restaurant by a customer: «They weren’t the only ones drinking a glass of wine. It was a way to find a moment of calm after the protests,” the man told the French site, which was already aware of the video. The scene was recorded on the evening of Thursday 23 March, after some rubbish bins were set on fire near the student-occupied University of Bordeaux, also in the wake of protests against pension reform that have rocked France in these days.