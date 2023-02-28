“It is clear that from the meeting with Inter and Milan that was held this morning one very clear thing emerges: nobody wants the old San Siro anymore. So it will be an extra problem for the Municipality.” This is the consideration of the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, after the meeting with the clubs on the project for the new stadium. “One step at a time, let’s wait and see what Milan will say. I am embittered as mayor, as a citizen, as a fan, but it was something we fully understood. I repeat, it will be an extra problem for us. What I have always said – added Sala – was that the new stadium, if built in the immediate vicinity of San Siro, could not allow the existence of the Meazza itself. If they did it at La Maura, the situation changes, we’d be forced to find a destination for San Siro”. “The only possibility is to open up to operators who want to organize concert events, probably there may also be interested parties – he concluded -. My initial hope has always been that of a restoration of San Siro, but the teams have largely made us understand that it is not a feasible situation”.