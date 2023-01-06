There will be 37 formations at the start (if there are no unexpected defections) of Carnico 2023 with the First and Second categories with 12 teams and the Third with 13.

The list of coaches is almost complete with at the moment the uncertainties on the benches of Verzegnis, Edera and Audax while 13 teams have decided to change coaches. In First Andrea De Franceschi (Term Art), Franco Romano (Illegiana), Maurice Talotti(Furniture makers); in Second Francis Nodal (Cercivento), Carlos De Luisa (The Delight), Angelo Spiluttini (Laucus), Max Brovedani (Laucus), Luca Craighero (Ravascletto), Gianluca Mascia (Tarvisio); in Third Massimo Cescutti (Ampezzo), Almir Dzananovic (Beetle), Fabio Misson (Moggese) e Giovanni Micelli (Val Resia).

As for the transfer market, Cedarchis’ transfer campaign is consistent with the defender’s arrivals from Tolmezzo Giovanni Treleani and the midfielder Matthew Zancanarothe freed ones Nicola Serini (right fielder) and the tip Samuel Micelli by the furniture makers, the central Alessandro Tassotti from Folgore, the goalkeeper Simon Crucil from Gonars and the encounterist Michael Della Pietra from the Arteniese.

The answers of the Cavazzo champions with the attacker Thomas Spillotti (ex Cercivento), the power plants Denis Gallizia (ex Viola), Damiano Auctions (former Gemonese) and the former Colloredo di Monte Albano goalkeeper Alessandro Tion; tip Mirco Burba decided to return to Ampezzo while the coupling Stephen Coradazzi–Angelo Dionysius she convinced herself to marry the amateur league.

At the moment Villa has taken the attacker from the Mobilieri Matthew Del Linzbut the president Enzo Dorigo to worthily celebrate the centenary of the foundation of the orange team has firmly decided to make available to the reconfirmed coach Adriano Ortobelli a team capable of competing with the multiple champions of Cavazzo by extending the squad.

Revolution in the Mobilieri house with the company of the “beetles” determined to rejuvenate the team by giving the green light to more than a few senators and turn towards the enhancement of their youth sector and in this perspective the defender was recalled to the parent company Alex Marsiliothe centrals Yannick Nodale, Gabriel Straulino e David Vidotti.