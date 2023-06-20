Home » New Zealand does not return to the field against Qatar: racism towards Boxall
New Zealand does not return to the field against Qatar: racism towards Boxall

The soccer friendly between New Zealand and Qatar underway in Austria was suspended between the first and second half: the New Zealanders, in fact, have decided not to return to the field to protest against an alleged racial slur by opponents. “Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half by a Qatari player. The referee did not intervene, so the team refused to return to the field for the second half,” the New Zealand football federation wrote on social media.

Queiroz: “Nobody heard anything, two players insulted each other”

Qatar coach Carlos Queiroz attempted to explain what had happened: “To our great surprise the New Zealand captain he came half time to inform us that they would not resume the match – he said – Apparently two players on the field insulted each other. Who started? Who answered? Only the two of them know. There are no witnesses and the referee has not heard. And the benches didn’t hear either. It’s a discussion between two players.” Queiroz later said he expects FIFA to investigate the incident.”We allow the football authorities to make a decision about what happened – he concluded – I think this case will be difficult for Fifa, because nobody has heard anything”. This same Monday and again in Austria another friendly, the one between the U21s of Ireland and that of Kuwait was suspended the Irish have reported racial abuse against a member of their team.

