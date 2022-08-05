Joelinton, who arrived in the 2019/20 season after the English club handed over 44 million to the Germans of Hoffenheim, is the most expensive footballer in the history of Newcastle. As a center forward he has disappointed, but since he has changed his role …

A new era has just begun in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, when the PIF fund, linked to the Saudi Arabian government, bought the club, promising to transform St. James’ Park into the … Mecca of English and world football. . And on the market the bianconeri have begun to make themselves felt, buying Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon last winter for over 40 million and then at the beginning of the summer snatching Sven Botman from Milan, paying Lille 37 million euros. Still, the most expensive purchase in Newcastle’s history is still not outdated. A matter of time, of course, but at the moment the palm still belongs to Joelinton, who arrived in the 2019/20 season after the English club has handed over 44 million to the Germans of Hoffenheim.

After all, a good striker must be paid well, right? Too bad that the Brazilian has disappointed as an offensive terminal and not even a little. Those who expected an avalanche of goals from him understood very badly. Therefore, the thought is who for him we can speak of a historical bin. But no, because Joelinton has created a second chance elsewhere. In the sense of … in another area of ​​the field. As he explains himself in an interview with Sun, the verdeoro has recycled with some success … as a midfield matchmaker. Not exactly what could have been expected, but the coach Howe is enjoying what the player puts on the field and he himself is happy with this at least particular development. See also Ciurria brings Pordenone back to victory: good first for Mr. Domizzi

“If you had told me a year ago that I was going to play in midfield, I would never have believed it. But maybe it was my destiny.” After all, the physical qualities are not lacking. “I like the contact, I have to win every duel and I put everything into it, I’m lucky to have a good body. I’m big and I have long legs, so the tackles are easier. But I have to improve in the header, I will also be tall but it’s not my specialty, everyone always asks me why I’ve never scored so much with my head “. Speaking of goals, distance from goal … is a family problem. “My 5 year old is my biggest fan and he always asks me why I don’t sign. I have a lot of pressure at home.” But Joelinton also puts it alone, with a not just idol. “One day I would like to play as Vieira”. Not exactly a simple thing, but given the way things are, never say never …

4 August – 16:20

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

