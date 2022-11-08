The first day of the Next Gen Atp Finals at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, the most “Italian” ever with three Azzurri in the race, opened with the defeat of Francesco Passaro in four sets against the Czech Lehecka 4-1 4-3 (7) 4-1 in one hour and 40 minutes. Now it’s up to Lorenzo Musetti against the Chinese Chun Hsin Zheng. Lorenzo comes from a very positive period with the victory of the Naples tournament and the quarter-finals in Paris Bercy, defeated by Novak Djokovic. When Musetti debuted in Milan in November a year ago, Chun-Hsin Tseng was out of the top 200 of the ranking. Now the Chinese from Taipei born on August 8 as Federer but in 2001, he is number 90 in the ranking with a best ranking of 83 reached in August.