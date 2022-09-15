The news reached Davis’ blues immediately after lunch. News for which they were certainly prepared but which somehow shook them because each of them 20 years old and a little more grew up watching Federer play, admiring his class. Each of them dreamed one day of wanting to become like him who inspired a whole generation of tennis players. Matteo Berrettini, the greatest of the group, also had the honor of facing him, the first even on the turf which in two years would have seen him protagonist of a final. Matteo, after that first crossing badly lost in three sets in the round of 16, had asked Roger how much he owed him for the tennis lesson: “A sad moment for sport in general. One of the greatest figures in global sport, which tennis at a different level – comments the Roman -. I have never hidden that it was one of the reasons why I dreamed of and then tried to be a professional tennis player. I have always supported him and tried in every possible way to take inspiration from him, because he was an example on and off the pitch. Unfortunately he was in the air, but we never wanted the news to come. We will miss him on the tour, we will miss seeing him play, but what he did will remain in history forever. ” .