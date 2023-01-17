The Tampa quarterback throws 351 yards for two touchdowns, but Dallas gives no chance to rivals, disastrous in the choices of the bench. Tampa wide receiver Gage concussed

Dallas overwhelms Tampa at home and completes the picture of qualifying for the second round of the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys dominate the Bucs 31-14, there is never a game. Thus they conquer the first away win in the post season since January 1993, they earn the challenge in Santa Clara with the 49ers on Sunday.

The criticized Dak Prescott throws for 4 touchdowns and runs for another, but the test against this defense was not reliable: he made Joe Montana look like every opposing quarterback since the first day of the season. The matriculation exam to pass will be much more complicated in California.

GOODBYE? — Tom Brady greets the crowd at Raymond James stadium after the game. Was this really the last performance of his legendary career? Too early to say. He finished with throwing for 351 yards, a snowball, and two touchdowns, to Julio Jones and Cam Brate, but also threw the interception that paved the way for the Boys. In summary he found himself fighting alone against the windmills once more this season, sent to slaughter by a coaching staff of naive. Coach Bowles, the head coach, and Byron Leftwich, the offensive coordinator, proved to be inadequate, the offense only turned when he started calling plays, without a huddle. A film already seen, in almost every game of the season. Three options for Brady now: retirement, first of all. He is 45 years old and nothing more to prove. And a million dollar contract waiting for him as a television commentator. However, he could also renew, his contract is about to expire, with the Bucs, but there doesn’t seem to be a chance that he will do it with these coaches. And you can’t blame him. With others, who knows… and then there would be at least three teams interested in him: the Las Vegas Raiders, with Coach McDaniels, his offensive mentor at the time of the Patriots, he would probably make a great impression. He said that in the meantime he will have a restful sleep and then he will take his time before deciding. See also Team Conegliano, what a roller: fourth promotion in a row

THE INJURY — With 3′ to play, in a close match, Tampa receiver Russell Gage got hurt. Hit in the neck by an opposing tackle. He was unable to get up, he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher. First diagnosed, in the words of Coach Bowles: concussion and is evaluated for the blow to the neck. After the recent cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills defensive back Hamlin, another scene that scared everyone. Further updates are awaited.

THE MERITS OF DALLAS — Up front Prescott and tight end Dalton Schultz raged, as well as combined for two tries. The others came from Lamb and Gallup, alone as hermits in the opposing end zone. The defense then raged, with Micah Parsons being a nightmare pass rush for Brady and picking Jayron Kearse. Also a couple of negative notes, however: kicker Maher missed 4 additional points. Yes, the first 4 additional points, in a row. Enough to force the Texans to “pass” field goals, playing fourth down, with success. And then left tackle Jason Peters was hurt, a heavy loss in San Francisco perspective.

THE MATCH — Brady finds the center, Ryan Jensen, in his first outing of the season, recovered from the injury. Prescott finds Schultz for 6-0, Brady gets intercepted 5 yards from the goal line. The game essentially ends here. Dallas gains confidence, Tampa understands that Brady can no longer do everything by himself at that age. Prescott runs into the end zone undisturbed, then triggers Schultz again for the 18-0 mid-game lead. Become a guest monologue. Tampa reduces the scale of the rout in the final, when Brady churns out a 30-yard feat and 6 points for the veteran Jones. Too little too late. See also 80 points in 3 battles! The Nets abandoned the general to lead the European Cup scoring list King's new coach:I absolutely want to get him – yqqlm

PROGRAM PLAYOFF — Second round: from 10.30 pm on Saturday 21 January Kansas City-Jacksonville, followed by Philadelphia-New York Giants. So Sunday from 21 Italian Buffalo-Cincinnati and then San Francisco-Dallas.

January 17, 2023

