Take the lead in the construction of an international science and technology innovation center and be the vanguard of the city's high-quality development

News from our newspaper (Reporter Qi Mengzhu and Fan Junsheng) Yesterday afternoon, representative Yin Li, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, came to the Haidian delegation to participate in the deliberation with everyone.

The representatives of the Haidian delegation spoke enthusiastically, and the deliberation atmosphere was enthusiastic. Dong Jin, Liu De, Yang Gang, Zhang Yunling, Liang Zhixiang and other representatives counted the new historic changes in Beijing in the past five years, and talked about the good expectations for the development of the capital in the new era. Everyone focused on the construction of an international technological innovation center and the promotion of high-end manufacturing In terms of level, promoting high-quality and balanced development of compulsory education, improving the level of medical services, and expanding the application scenarios of artificial intelligence technology, opinions and suggestions are put forward in combination with the actual work and life of each person and the results of investigation and research. Yin Li listened carefully to everyone’s speeches and interacted with each other on related issues.

Yin Li pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that high-quality development is the primary task of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, and that science and technology, education, and talents should be deployed in a coordinated manner. The most important thing for Beijing to promote high-quality development is to give full play to its advantages in science and technology, education and talents, implement an innovation-driven development strategy, and constantly shape new development drivers and advantages. Haidian is not only a large economic area, but also a large scientific and technological area. It is the area with the most intensive scientific and technological education talent resources and the most active innovation in the city. Take the lead in the construction of the innovation center and be the vanguard of the city’s high-quality development.

Yin Li emphasized that it is necessary to improve the scientific and technological innovation system and comprehensively enhance the original innovation ability. Actively build a national strategic scientific and technological force, do a good job in talent, scientific research, policy and other service guarantees, support and focus on “stuck neck” problems, carry out original and leading scientific and technological research, and achieve more “from 0 to 1” breakthroughs. Promote the development of world-class new research and development institutions. Encourage and support colleges and universities to carry out research on basic scientific issues, and bravely venture into the “no man’s land” of innovation.

Yin Li emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen innovation drive and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. The key is to adhere to the “three-chain linkage”, promote the iterative upgrading of science and technology in industrial applications, promote the integration and docking of industrial chains and innovation chains, and improve the resilience and security of industrial chains and supply chains. Aim at high-tech, further transform scientific and technological advantages into industrial advantages, vigorously promote the clustered development of artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, life and health and other advantageous industries, make potential industries such as aerospace and hydrogen energy bigger and stronger, and look forward to the layout of metaverse and other futures industry, and support the new formats and models of the digital economy. Accelerate the construction of key science and technology parks, attract and land a batch of high-quality innovative projects with high technological content and strong demonstration drive, and improve the output efficiency of the parks. Do a good job in industrial urban renewal projects, and promote the vitality of stock industrial space.

Yin Li emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the “two unwavering” and effectively enhance the development momentum of the enterprise. Vigorously support the development of various enterprises, give full play to the supporting and leading role of leading enterprises, support them in leading the establishment of innovation consortiums, deepen cooperation with national laboratories in Beijing, universities and institutes, etc., and improve the transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements. Increase support and assistance to emerging and dynamic small, medium and micro-technology enterprises, and cultivate a group of specialized, special and new “little giant” enterprises and invisible champion enterprises. Support platform enterprises to show their talents in leading development, creating jobs, and competing internationally. It is necessary to create a first-class innovation ecology and give full play to the comprehensive advantages of scientific and technological education talents. Promoting a new round of pilot reform in Zhongguancun, timely summarizing pilot experience and typical cases, and promoting it to a wider range in due course. Make good use of supporting policies such as the “two districts” and give full play to the superimposed effect of policies. Strengthen the construction of innovation and entrepreneurship platforms such as professional incubators, and improve innovation service capabilities. Support the “double first-class” construction of colleges and universities, and promote the deep integration of industry, education and research. The essence of innovation-driven is talent-driven. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of high-level talent highlands, gather more strategic scientists, leading scientific and technological talents and innovation teams, cultivate more young talents and high-skilled talents, and make more contributions to building a world-class talent capital.

