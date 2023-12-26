NFL: Ravens clearly beat 49ers

NFL

The Baltimore Ravens clearly won the hit of the round in the National Football League (NFL) over the San Francisco 49ers. With the 33:19 win on Christmas Day, the Ravens also set an example for the play-offs that are about to begin. Baltimore is the best NFL team with twelve wins and three defeats, the 49ers lost for the fourth time in the 15th game of the season.



For 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, it was perhaps the most difficult game of his career. The Ravens intercepted four of the playmaker’s passes, and not much was missing from a few more. Already in the opening phase, Purdy, who was substituted with an ailing in the last quarter, had to accept three ball losses.

His counterpart Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, threw two passes within 18 seconds in the third quarter that led to touchdowns. In between, Purdy lost the ball again. With the score at 30:12 for Baltimore, the game was decided early on.

Chiefs lose to Raiders

The support of pop superstar Taylor Swift in the stands didn’t help the Kansas City Chiefs either. The Super Bowl winner surprisingly lost to the Las Vegas Raiders at home 14:20 and thus missed out on early entry into the play-offs.

APA/AFP/Getty Images/Jamie Squire Taylor Swift was apparently not happy about what happened on the field

Despite the third defeat from the last four games, the recently weak Chiefs around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes continue to lead the AFC West with nine wins and six defeats. Two game days before the end of the main round, participation in the play-offs is considered a formality. Despite their seventh win of the season (with eight defeats), the Raiders only have a slim chance of promotion.

Eagles return to winning ways

After three defeats in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles achieved their eleventh win of the season with a 33:25 home win against the New York Giants. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and carried passes to his teammates for a total of 301 yards. The Giants lost for the tenth time this season and no longer have a chance of making the playoffs.

