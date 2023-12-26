Sweden, the country that launched the first flying ferry

Sweden launches first ‘flying ferry’, a winged craft that floats above water to save energy.

The craft can carry 30 passengers, the concept being created to replace the usual means of commercial transport. The “flying ferry” can reach a maximum speed of 55 kilometers per hour and an autonomy of 92 kilometers. The duration of a trip is cut in half compared to a traditional ferry and it can run three thousand hours without needing maintenance. The price of such a boat is over one and a half million euros, just like the models that use internal combustion engines, but the operational costs are reduced by half.

Photo source video capture

