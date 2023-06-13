Home » NHL team Ottawa gets new owner
The Ottawa Senators are getting a new owner. Most of the National Hockey League (NHL) team is sold to a group of investors led by Canadian entrepreneur Michael Andlauer. As the board of Senators Sport & Entertainment announced on Tuesday, the consortium will take over 90 percent of the shares. According to media reports, around one billion US dollars (around 930 million euros) will be paid for the purchase.

The deal still has to be approved by the NHL. The remaining ten percent will remain in the hands of the previous owners, Anna and Olivia Melnyk. The Senators are one of seven NHL teams from Canada. Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

According to the AP news agency, however, Andlauer has to give up his ten percent stake in the Montreal Canadiens. In addition, a move by the senators should be ruled out. According to the AP, there are plans to build a new arena downtown in the Canadian capital.

