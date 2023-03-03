Thirty-four-year-old Bonino is playing in the NHL for the fourteenth season. He started in Anaheim and then went through Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minnesota and San Jose. The two-time World Cup bronze medalist has played 820 games in the regular season with a balance of 158 goals and 195 assists. This season, he has 10 goals and nine assists in 59 games. After it ends, his two-year contract for four million dollars will expire.