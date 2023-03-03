Home Sports NHL | Two-time Stanley Cup winner Bonino returns to Pittsburgh
Sports

NHL | Two-time Stanley Cup winner Bonino returns to Pittsburgh

by admin
NHL | Two-time Stanley Cup winner Bonino returns to Pittsburgh

Thirty-four-year-old Bonino is playing in the NHL for the fourteenth season. He started in Anaheim and then went through Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minnesota and San Jose. The two-time World Cup bronze medalist has played 820 games in the regular season with a balance of 158 goals and 195 assists. This season, he has 10 goals and nine assists in 59 games. After it ends, his two-year contract for four million dollars will expire.

See also  The death of the football king Pele: Brazil's national mourning for three days, the statue of Christ is lit

You may also like

Massacre, I couldn’t even hear my breath! Davidova...

Credem Banca protagonist at the Volleyball Final Four...

Höck finished ninth in the World Cup after...

the tactical analysis of the match — Sportellate.it

Winning isn’t important, it’s the only thing that...

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi indicted for rape and...

Brindisi, Perkins faces the Pesaro of his career...

Juventus, double tunnel in the bullock for Chiesa...

Norwegians complete the season dozen – sport.ORF.at

Cars: EU states postpone the adoption of rules...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy