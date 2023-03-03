Home World News Udinese – Best wishes to Zico / Here is the video that traces his career
News Udinese – Best wishes to Zico / Here is the video that traces his career

News Udinese – Best wishes to Zico / Here is the video that traces his career

The Brazilian Zico turns 70. Don’t miss the video that collects all the moments of his career, starting from Brazil up to Udinese

Today the most important player in the history of Udinese turns 70, we are talking about the Brazilian playmaker Zico. A player who wrote (without a shadow of a doubt) some of the most beautiful pages of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. You can’t help but honor his entire career, from his first steps in Brazil through a video. Here are the images of one of the most important footballers of all the 80s.

