the new “eco-friendly” SIM cards in 100% recycled plastic

Available from 3 July in all Fastweb monobrand stores and on the web channel

Fastweb continues to strengthen its sustainability strategy in favor of environmental protection and launches the new “eco-friendly” SIM cards made of 100% recycled plastic and certified Carbon Neutral during production by Thales, a leading company in the creation of eco -SIM.

Available for purchase starting today in all single-brand stores and on the company’s official web channel for families, small and medium-sized businesses, the new SIMs, which will progressively replace the SIMs currently produced in traditional plastic they offer users the same experience and quality as traditional cards and are made from recycled plastic from the disposal of old refrigerators through a process of reusing raw materials with low ecological impact.

Compared to previous SIMsthe new SIMs are half the size and thanks to the carbon emission compensation program implemented by Thales, they are also Carbon Neutral certified, guaranteeing the zeroing of their carbon footprint during the production phase.

Even the packaging has been renewed using biodegradable and eco-friendly polyesterle and reducing its size by 50% to further minimize the use of plastic. The information card available to customers has also been created with a green perspective, redesigned to limit the consumption of paper and ink and FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified, which guarantees the use of materials from forests managed in a sustainable and responsible way.

The initiative is only the latest of the actions in favor of environmental sustainability implemented by Fastweb. The company, which since 2015 has been buying 100% of its electricity from renewable sources, is committed to the fight against climate change and helping to create an increasingly eco-sustainable future. Fastweb aims to become a Carbon Neutral company by 2025 through energy efficiency, attention to the use of resources and by offering its customers sustainable digital solutions, as well as supporting reforestation and sea protection projects .

