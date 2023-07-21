Nightmare night for Donnarumma and his girlfriend

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend Alessia were robbed last night in the house where they live in Paris. This was confirmed by a source close to the couple, confirming the site’s information News17. Donnarumma and her partner were tied up and stripped by “several people” in their apartment in the eighth district of the French capital.

Escape in the middle of the night

The former Rossoneri goalkeeper and his partner managed to escape and take refuge in a luxury hotel located not far from their home around 3.20 in the morning. Hotel staff then alerted the police and took care of the couple, who were clearly in a state of shock. Two were then taken to hospital for treatment.

Booty of 500 thousand euros

According to initial estimates, the economic damage would be around 500 thousand euros. The Brigade for the Repression of Banditry (BRB) of the Parisian judicial police has already opened an investigation into this matter.

The other players robbed

Donnarumma should leave tomorrow for Japan together with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Today, he had to play a preparation friendly against Le Havre. Several players or former PSG players have already been victims of robberies in recent years, generally in their absence, in particular, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico or Mauro Icardi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

