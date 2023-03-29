Home Sports Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg ends Bundesliga career
Sports

Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg ends Bundesliga career

by admin
Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg ends Bundesliga career

FSoccer pro Nils Petersen will end his career after this Bundesliga season. This was announced by the SC Freiburg attacker and former national players in a post on Instagram this Wednesday. “After almost 16 years of professional football, it is with a heavy heart that I am giving up my shoes,” wrote the Bundesliga club striker, thanking the clubs where he played during his career. Namely FC Unity Wernigerode, VfB Germania Halberstadt, FC Carl Zeiss Jena, FC Energie Cottbus, FC Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg.

The 34-year-old is the most accurate substitute in Bundesliga history and also the record goalscorer for the sports club, for which he has been playing since 2015. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season. However, he was no longer part of the permanent staff this season. Together with the Mainz professional Anton Stach, he officiated a district league game last weekend to advertise for the referee office.

“Everything that has an end once had a beginning. And a new beginning is not the same as the end. you hear from me Promise,” wrote Petersen, who was in the preliminary World Cup squad of national coach Joachim Löw in 2018, but only made it to two test matches in DFB dress. His statement ended with the words: “Now I will invest everything again so that I can then say: You should go when it’s most beautiful.

See also  Messi’s farewell ceremony tear-wiping tissues will be auctioned for a starting price of $1 million_Barcelona

You may also like

2nd League: Round 21 conference call

Lionel Messi: Barcelona ‘in contact’ with PSG forward...

Wimbledon lifts bans on Russian, Belarusian athletes

Harvard, a city not only for students. As...

Tottenham Hotspur: Acting head coach Christian Stellini insists...

My big lesson. I was a little crazy...

Boston asphalts Milwaukee, 70 points from the Tatum-Brown...

China’s three-person basketball Asian Cup lineup prepares for...

After a long wait: First Planica competition cancelled

Juventus, will Kean say goodbye at the end...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy