FSoccer pro Nils Petersen will end his career after this Bundesliga season. This was announced by the SC Freiburg attacker and former national players in a post on Instagram this Wednesday. “After almost 16 years of professional football, it is with a heavy heart that I am giving up my shoes,” wrote the Bundesliga club striker, thanking the clubs where he played during his career. Namely FC Unity Wernigerode, VfB Germania Halberstadt, FC Carl Zeiss Jena, FC Energie Cottbus, FC Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg.

The 34-year-old is the most accurate substitute in Bundesliga history and also the record goalscorer for the sports club, for which he has been playing since 2015. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season. However, he was no longer part of the permanent staff this season. Together with the Mainz professional Anton Stach, he officiated a district league game last weekend to advertise for the referee office.

“Everything that has an end once had a beginning. And a new beginning is not the same as the end. you hear from me Promise,” wrote Petersen, who was in the preliminary World Cup squad of national coach Joachim Löw in 2018, but only made it to two test matches in DFB dress. His statement ended with the words: “Now I will invest everything again so that I can then say: You should go when it’s most beautiful.