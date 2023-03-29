news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MARCH 29 – The curtain has risen on the first day of the Italian cross-country skiing championships in Dobbiaco, in Alto Adige. Francesco De Fabiani from Valle d’Aosta (Cs Esercito) and Martina Di Centa from Friuli (Cs Carabinieri) were crowned absolute Italian champions in the 10 km individual test in free technique.



The Belluno financier Elia Barp climbed to the second step of the podium, first among the U23s with a gap of 8”8, while the Friulian Giuseppe Montello (Cs Esercito) put the bronze medal around his neck. Bad day for the eagerly awaited Federico Pellegrino, “only” fourth with a delay of 13″5.



In the women’s event, the excellent silver medal by the thirty Stefania Corradini (Team Internorm) should be underlined, detached by only 1″6 from the winner, with Laura Colombo (Cs Esercito) from Valsassina completing the podium.



A rest day is scheduled for tomorrow and Friday will resume with the relay. Saturday 1st April will be time for “Individual Long Distance”, while Sunday will conclude with the “Sprint” trials. (HANDLE).

