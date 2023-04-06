The longtime NLZ boss Jochen Sauer is apparently about to say goodbye to Bayern. Thomas Müller is disappointed after the end of the DFB Cup and apologizes to the Bayern fans. All news and rumors about FC Bayern can be found here.

FC Bayern, rumor: NLZ boss Jochen Sauer about to jump

FC Bayern will apparently have to look for a new head of the youth department in the near future. As the Bild newspaper reports, campus boss Jochen Sauer is toying with saying goodbye to the German record champions. Accordingly, the tendency is not to extend the contract that expires at the end of June.

The 50-year-old took over the post when the campus opened in 2017 and was responsible for the structure of the NLZ, drafting contracts and guidelines, among other things.

Most recently, Sauer was also responsible for the internationalization of FC Bayern. In addition to the partnership with Los Angeles FC, a cooperation with a club from Montevideo (Uruguay) is to be arranged, and cooperation with teams from Africa is also conceivable in the future.

To the BildAccording to the report, Sauer will in future focus on the tasks of the newly founded joint venture Red&Gold Football. The company was founded as part of the cooperation with LA and takes care of the training of new talents.